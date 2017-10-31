Halloween roundup: Spooky activities planned for all ages across Lawrence

Happy Halloween, readers. Still not sure how you’ll celebrate the holiday with your kids? Here, we’ve rounded up a few of the spooky activities planned around town for Lawrence’s little monsters.

As always, make sure to bundle up if you plan on going out. As of press time Monday, the National Weather Service was predicting a partly cloudy Halloween night with a low temperature around 33 degrees.

Halloween Trunk or Treat

Join residents and staff at Lawrence Presbyterian Manor for a “spooktacular” evening of Halloween-themed games and trunk-or-treating. (Like trick-or-treating but with costumed kids visiting different cars instead of houses.)

The event, slated for 4 to 6 p.m., will take place under the covered parking at Presbyterian Manor, 1429 Kasold Drive. Admission is free, though food (of the noncandy kind) will be available at minimal costs.

Trunk or Treat at ATA Prime Martial Arts

Another trunk-or-treat event, this time hosted by ATA Prime Martial Arts at 5150 Clinton Parkway. The free event includes treats (out of trunks), a bounce house and a costume contest.

The fun will take place from 4 to 6 p.m., and all are welcome.

Downtown Lawrence Trick-or-Treating!

Celebrate Halloween along historic Massachusetts Street, where businesses will be handing out candy to costumed visitors beginning at 5 p.m. The fun ends when the treats run out.



Halloween at the Watkins

As part of this year’s downtown Lawrence trick-or-treating festivities, the Watkins Museum of History, 1047 Massachusetts St., will host an evening of historical Halloween fun from 5 to 9 p.m. Stop by for the treats and stick around the museum’s ghost scavenger hunt (there will be prizes) and Instagram costume contest.

Folks can actually participate in the costume contest from afar, too. Simply post a photo of your costume on Instagram and tag @watkinsmuseum for a chance to win free ice cream from Sylas & Maddy’s, a Merchants Pub and Plate gift card and other prizes.

Pennsylvania Street Trick or Treat

East Lawrencians and/or others looking to maximize your Halloween fun, take notice: Cider Gallery Fine Art and Bon Bon, both located along the 800 block of Pennsylvania Street, are teaming up to host an evening of Halloween mischief for all ages from 5 to 8 p.m.

Collect your treats out on the street or inside Lawrence Beer Company, 826 Pennsylvania St. Prizes will be awarded for the best costumes.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.