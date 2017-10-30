Woman who went to ER with gunshot wound told police she was shot from car on Iowa Street

Lawrence police on Monday were still trying to figure out how a woman ended up shot early Sunday morning.

Police were called about 2:20 a.m. Sunday to Lawrence Memorial Hospital, where a 25-year-old woman went seeking treatment for a gunshot wound, Officer Drew Fennelly said in an email to the Journal-World. The woman had been hit in the foot, and her injuries were not life-threatening, Fennelly said.

The woman told police that she was riding in a vehicle near the 1100 block of Iowa Street when a bullet fired from another vehicle hit her in the foot, Fennelly said.

Police found multiple holes in the car she had been in that were “consistent with discharged firearm rounds,” Fennelly said. However, he said officers were not able to establish exactly where the incident occurred.

The people in the car that was shot at “were not immediately forthcoming with much information,” Fennelly said.

The case remains open. Fennelly said more police investigation is needed to corroborate information, including whether the incident occurred in the manner in which it was reported.

