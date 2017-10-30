Roadwork for Oct. 30, 2017

• Louisiana Street will be closed from 12th Street to 13th Street for a stormwater storage project. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 3.

• North 1500, East 1625 and North 1550 roads will be closed for a culvert replacement project. North 1500 Road will be closed from the BNSF railroad tracks to approximately 300 feet east of the East 1625 Road intersection. A detour to Haskell Avenue, 23rd Street/Kansas Highway 10 and Route 1057 will be established. The project is expected to last until late November.

• A roundabout construction project at the intersection of Harvard Road and Wakarusa Drive continues. The northbound lanes of Wakarusa Drive will be closed. A detour will direct traffic to the southbound Wakarusa Drive lanes, with one lane each for north and southbound vehicles. This is the first of two phases, with the project expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

