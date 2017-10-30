Opioid burglar reportedly strikes west Lawrence pharmacy

Lawrence police are investigating after a break-in at a West Lawrence pharmacy in which “a large amount” of pills were reportedly stolen by a masked man.

Police first responded about 12:10 a.m. Sunday to an intrusion alarm at Sigler Pharmacy, in the 4500 block of West Sixth Street, Officer Derrick Smith said in an email.

Officers found evidence that someone had forced entry into the business and stole “a large amount of opioids and stimulant drugs,” Smith said.

The suspect was described as a male wearing a gray or blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, Nike shoes and gloves, with either a bandanna or mask covering his face, Smith said.

The police department’s investigation is ongoing, Smith said.

