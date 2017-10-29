Group against Tyson in Sedgwick County has first meeting

— About 75 people attended the first meeting of a group opposing bringing a Tyson processing plant to Sedgwick County.

The Wichita Eagle reports Sedgwick County is one of three finalists for the plant, which the company says would bring 1,600 jobs to its new location. Cloud County and Montgomery County are the other finalists.

Don Stull, who has studied the meat and poultry industry for 30 years, warned the crowd Saturday that the plant would mean deplorable working conditions, injuries and police issues. He said Tyson plants bring jobs but damage the quality of life.

Tyson said in a statement it will work to answer residents’ concerns and asked people to keep an open mind about the plant, which it said would mean an annual economic benefit of $150 million.

