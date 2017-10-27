Colombian president’s visit to KU rescheduled for Tuesday

President Juan Manuel Santos' visit to the University of Kansas has been moved up a day, KU announced Friday.

The Colombian president, 2016 Nobel Peace Prize winner and 1973 KU graduate will now appear Tuesday at the Lied Center at 5:15 p.m., not Wednesday evening as originally scheduled. KU Chancellor Douglas Girod and former Chancellor Bernadette Gray-Little will participate in a hooding ceremony awarding Santos an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree for "outstanding contributions to achieving peace in his country and the world," according to a KU press release.

Santos, who received the Nobel Peace Prize last year for his efforts in ending Colombia's 50-year civil war, will also deliver remarks that evening. He last visited KU in 2012, the same year he was presented with the KU College of Liberal Arts and Sciences’ Distinguished Alumni Award.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m., followed by the ceremony at 5:15 p.m. The event is free and open to the public, and no tickets are required.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.