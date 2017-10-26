Kansas to auction off 40 surplus bison from Maxwell Refuge

Canton (Ap) — The state of Kansas will auction off 40 surplus bison at Maxwell Wildlife Refuge in mid-November.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism says the auction will be held Nov. 15 at the 2,500-acre (1000-hectare) refuge about 6 miles (10 kilometers) north of Canton.

The department says the bison will be more than a year old and tested for brucellosis and tuberculosis.

The auction will involve 10 2-year-old bulls, four cows, eight yearling heifers, eight yearling bulls, five heifer calves and five bull calves.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.