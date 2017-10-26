Heartland Community Health Center, Health Care Access reach merger agreement

Heartland Community Health Center and Health Care Access announced Thursday that the two organizations have reached an agreement to join forces.

The nonprofits hope to achieve a “more unified community health access point with robust resources and staffing to support comprehensive and integrated services,” according to a news release.

Heartland will acquire HCA’s staff and assets, including HCA’s 330 Maine St. clinic. The target date for the merger is February 2018, according to the release, and both organizations said they expect no disruptions to patient care.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Jon Stewart, CEO of Heartland, will stay in his position, and Beth Llewellyn, CEO of HCA, will help with the transition and stay on board as an adviser for a period of time after the merger, according to the release.

Heartland offers primary care, behavioral health care, psychiatry, dental care and physical therapy regardless of income or insurance status. It is a federally qualified health center, so it relies less on state and local funding.

HCA provides care to uninsured, low-income patients in Douglas County.

Have a health story idea? Contact Mackenzie Clark Have a health story idea, news or events to share? Contact Health section editor and reporter Mackenzie Clark:

mclark@ljworld.com

785-832-7198

@mclark_ljw Read more:

Visit the Health section homepage

Read Healthy Outlook

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.