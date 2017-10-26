Baker University receives $1 million gift to provide scholarships for low-income students

Baker University will likely be more socioeconomically diverse in the future, thanks to a $1 million gift that the Baldwin City university received last week to provide scholarships to low-income students.

Bob Carr, CEO and president of the Give Something Back Foundation, announced the gift at an Oct. 17 convocation at Baker. According to the website robertocarr.com, Carr was the founder and former chief executive officer of Heartland Payment Systems before it was acquired by Global Payments for more than $4.3 billion.

Danielle Jones Rease, Baker's chief of staff and senior director of development and alumni relations, said the gift and Carr’s visit grew from the university’s involvement with the Give Something Back Foundation and the foundation’s goal of expanding into Kansas a scholarship program that is active in California, Delaware, Illinois, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. To establish the program in Kansas, the foundation also made a $1 million gift to Wichita State University and gifts of $500,000 to Kansas State and Pittsburg universities, Jones Rease said.

“Baker was the only private university selected in Kansas,” she said. “They are looking for universities that will give the students support. That is why Baker is so good for this program. As a smaller university, we are known for giving students more one-on-one support.”

Jones Rease said Baker University President Lynne Murray has challenged the school’s alumni and supporters to match the gift so that more students can benefit. In a university news release announcing the gift, Murray referred to that challenge.

“Just as Carr has shown through his Give Something Back Foundation, I want us all here at Baker to continue to embrace this notion of helping one another and of assuring more students receive equal footing in life," she said.

The gift will make scholarships available for at-risk students from low-income families, those with an incarcerated parent or those eligible for Pell Grants, Jones Rease said. The foundation will start this year to identify eighth-graders who would qualify for the program, she said. As ninth-graders next year, the first class of Give Back cohorts will be paired with mentors and offered internships through their high school years.

Participating students who maintain at least a 3.0 GPA in high school and take college prep courses will be eligible for scholarships covering tuition, fees, and room and board, allowing them to earn a college degree in four years debt free, Jones Rease said.



With the program just getting established in Kansas, Baker won’t see its first Give Back scholars for four years. That will give the $1 million gift and any matching funds deposited into a restricted endowment account time to grow, Jones Rease said.

