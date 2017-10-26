Archive for Thursday, October 26, 2017

3 Kansas deaths believed to be double murder-suicide

By Associated Press

October 26, 2017

Grantville (ap) — Authorities say a man fatally shot his sister and another man before killing himself in northeast Kansas.

The bodies were found Wednesday at a home in rural Grantville in Jefferson County. Authorities on Thursday said 64-year-old Penny Nelson and 61-year-old James Chavez were killed at Nelson’s home. Chavez was a neighbor who was visiting at the time.

Sheriff Jeff Herrig says 66-year-old Harlan Gleason shot his sister and Chavez before shooting himself. His body was also found at the home.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County detectives are investigating. A possible motive for the shootings has not been released.

