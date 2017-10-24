Parents of Kansas teenager who vanished in 1988 sue for answers

Leavenworth — The parents of a Kansas teenager who vanished nearly 30 years ago hope a trial next month will provide clues about whether their son was murdered after he was last seen at a high school graduation party and if his disappearance was properly investigated.
Harold and Alberta Leach of Linwood, Kansas, sued Leavenworth County in civil court after county officials rejected their request through the state's open records act to see documents from the April 1988 through December 1992 investigation of 17-year-old Randy Leach's disappearance.
The parents believe Randy is dead but said they filed the lawsuit because they have done everything they can think of to find answers.
Their lawyer, Maxwell Kautsch, said the Leavenworth County attorney concluded in April 1990 that Leach saw something he shouldn't have and someone "took care" of the teenager. In September 1990, the same county attorney said he wouldn't hold an inquisition because of "uncertainty about whether a crime had been committed." An inquisition allows prosecutors to question witnesses under oath without calling a grand jury.
"The records should be disclosed to determine whether Randy was the victim of foul play, whether the decision not to conduct the inquisition was justified and why the county attorney would have made such contradictory public statements," Kautsch said.
In 1991, Gov. Joan Finney issued an executive order declaring the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies believed "a crime may have been perpetrated" in the Leach case and offering a $5,000 reward in the case.
Kautsch said the records could show whether Leavenworth County properly investigated the case, which was classified as a homicide in 2002.
According to the lawsuit, a 2014 report indicated the FBI and KBI had a suspect in the case in the 1990s but that person died in prison.
No one has been charged in the disappearance.
David Van Parys, who represents the county, declined Monday to discuss pending litigation, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
The trial is scheduled to begin Nov. 21.
Comments
Louis Kannen 4 hours, 45 minutes ago
To wit,
"Louis Kannen 2 months ago
As we like to say out here, "nothin' like a good ol' western whirlwind to stir up a bunch a' dust". /'(h)werl , wind/ noun · used in similies and metaphors to describe a very energetic or tumultuous process, "a whirlwind of activity" ( = protest gathering, including News Services, in front of the Leavenworth County Courthouse ) and /'d(h)ust/ noun · of and pertaining to covering over or ambiguating underlying facts ( = and to remove same in order to FINALLY uncover the truth ).
Commenting has been disabled for this item."
In retrospect, how very interesting that 'someone' for some 'very unclear reason or reasons' posted the above, "Commenting has been disabled for this item." apparently shortly after my original comments above... I certainly hope that these parents can FINALLY obtain ALL of the associated information regarding their son after an incredulous TWENTY NINE YEARS !!
Nick Gerik 3 hours, 8 minutes ago
Hi, Louis.
Our site automatically disables comments after a story has been online for a month.
— Nick Gerik, LJW digital editor
Steve Jacob 4 hours, 14 minutes ago
The files should be turned over. At least let them see it and put a gag order on the info. Maybe they have a suspect with no real evidence and the family can do other investigating?
