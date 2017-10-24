Today's news

Douglas County Commission meeting canceled

By Staff Report

October 24, 2017

Advertisement

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its Wednesday meeting because of the planned absence of commissioners.

The County Commission has had weekly work sessions since Sept. 20 to discuss issues concerning the expansion of the Douglas County Jail and the building and staffing of a mental health crisis intervention center. Commissioners will next meet at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 for a work session to review material from those five work sessions. There is as yet no agenda of the County Commission’s regular 4 p.m. meeting on that day.

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

loading...