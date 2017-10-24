Douglas County Commission meeting canceled

The Douglas County Commission has canceled its Wednesday meeting because of the planned absence of commissioners.

The County Commission has had weekly work sessions since Sept. 20 to discuss issues concerning the expansion of the Douglas County Jail and the building and staffing of a mental health crisis intervention center. Commissioners will next meet at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 for a work session to review material from those five work sessions. There is as yet no agenda of the County Commission’s regular 4 p.m. meeting on that day.

