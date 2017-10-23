KU Against Rising Tuition to host panel on higher ed issues

KU Against Rising Tuition, a student advocacy organization at the University of Kansas, will host an “Expert Panel on Higher Ed” event Tuesday evening at the Kansas Union.

The event will feature panel discussions of “challenges” facing the state and KU administration, as well as “state funding and wasteful expenditure” and its effects on KU, according to a news release from the group. Other topics include the university’s status within the prestigious Association of American Universities and a recent University Governance recommendation that KU sell its private jet.

Among those slated to make appearances are Ann Brandau-Murguia, Kansas Board of Regents member; Kansas state Rep. Dennis “Boog” Highberger of Topeka; and Ron Barrett-Gonzalez, professor of aerospace engineering at KU and president of the KU chapter of the American Association of University Professors.

There will be a Q & A following the panel discussion. The event, which also includes a gift raffle, will start at 8 p.m. Tuesday on the first floor of the Kansas Union, 1301 Jayhawk Blvd.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.