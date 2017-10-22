Lawrence school board to receive report on equity in special education

The Lawrence school board will receive a report on equity in special education at its meeting Monday, with no big decision items on the agenda.

The report that Kevin Harrell, executive director of student services and special education; Terry McEwen, director of assessment, research and accountability; and Leah Wisdom, assistant director of student services and equity, will present includes 2016-2017 school year data on academic assessments, behavioral surveys and the district’s equity audit.

According to the school board's posted agenda, schools used the data to plan strategically for the current year.

Past data has shown equity issues in achievement, discipline and representation in special education programs. Black students made up 6.5 percent of the student population, according to the district's 2016 equity report; that same year, black students represented 13 percent of those identified as learning disabled and 17 percent of those given out-of-school suspensions. Black students accounted for 1.6 percent of those identified as gifted, and about 3 percent in advanced placement classes.

The school board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

