Rain catches up to Maple Leaf Festival late after successful day

— The threat of rain closed the 60th annual Maple Leaf Festival early Saturday but held off long enough for the event to enjoy a successful day.

Due to an approaching thunderstorm, organizers closed the Baldwin City festival at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Douglas County dispatch reported. That was 90 minutes before the day's activities were scheduled to conclude.

Donna Curran, Maple Leaf Festival Committee member, said a forecast of rain and an overcast sky didn't diminish the crowd Saturday morning or early in the afternoon. The festival annually draws an estimated 30,000 visitors to Baldwin City on the third full weekend in October.

“I was in the (Maple Leaf Festival) parade and the crowd was huge along the route,” she said. “It doesn’t look like people were scared off by the weather. Hopefully, it holds off until the evening. Tomorrow is supposed to be beautiful.”

The festival also dealt with strong winds late Friday and early Saturday, Curran said.

“We lost two or three vendors to the wind,” she said. “Their tents were just too far gone for them to stay.”

There were still more than 400 craft and food booths at the festival despite those lost to the wind, Curran said.

As the parade was coming to an end about noon, Bert Molenda, of Gardner, was preparing for the crush of people who would walk by her High Street booth from the parade route to other festival venues. Molenda, who has sold clothing items at the festival for 13 years, said the crowd was somewhat smaller than average this year.

“It does seem down a little bit,” she said. “There’s still a lot of people, and they’re buying. That’s the important thing.”

Further west on High Street, Melanie Harvey, of Lawrence, said people were buying the pottery she brought to the festival. She first had a booth at the festival last year but said it was too early to compare the two years. She was prepared to close up the side of her booth tent if it started raining hard, she said.

The festival will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

