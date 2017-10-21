Storm brings more than an inch of rain to Lawrence

A storm brought more than an inch of rain and wind speeds that reached 37 miles per hour to the Lawrence area Saturday evening, according to Kevin Skow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Topeka.

Skow said 1.1 inches of rain had been recorded at Lawrence Municipal Airport as of 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

There was was one report of a downed power line on New York and 13th Street, Skow said, although it is unclear whether the storm caused the damage.

Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny weather with a high in the upper 60s and a low in the mid-40s, according to the National Weather Service.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.