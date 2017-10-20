Maple Leaf Festival returns to Baldwin City this weekend

A Douglas County fall tradition makes its return. The 60th annual Maple Leaf Festival in Baldwin City gets started in earnest Saturday.

The centerpiece of the festival is the arts and crafts fair that will feature more than 400 vendors on the downtown streets of Baldwin City. The booths will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday’s festivities also include a parade at 11 a.m. along High Street in downtown.

The festival does go on rain or shine, and the weather this year may not be dry. The National Weather Service says rain is possible Saturday, but mainly after 1 p.m.

The festival continues Sunday with arts and craft vendors open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

