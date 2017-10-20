Authorities seek forfeiture of seized camel milk in Kansas

— Authorities have seized camel milk in Kansas that prosecutors allege falsely claims unproven health benefits.

The Kansas City Star reports that legal action was filed Thursday in federal court seeking forfeiture of the seized products.

Prosecutors allege the California company selling the products advertises them for treatment of autism, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, cancer and other diseases.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Investigators with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Kansas Department of Agriculture saw products in August at a distribution center in Kansas City, Kan., that were labeled as raw camel milk, raw camel milk colostrum and Keifer made from raw camel milk.

The litigation involves more than 4,300 bottles worth an estimated $70,000.

Federal regulators earlier this year warned that camel milk is an ineffective and potentially dangerous treatment for autism.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.