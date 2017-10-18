Correct TV listings for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

Wednesday's print edition of the Journal-World included the wrong prime-time television listings. For your convenience, here are the correct listings for Wednesday evening, Oct. 18, 2017.
TV Listings, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment