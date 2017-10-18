Today's news

Correct TV listings for Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

By Journal-World Staff

October 18, 2017

Advertisement

Wednesday's print edition of the Journal-World included the wrong prime-time television listings. For your convenience, here are the correct listings for Wednesday evening, Oct. 18, 2017.

TV Listings, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

More like this story on LJWorld.com

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

Marketplace
Today's lunch specials

Henry T's Bar & Grill $0.60 bites and $0.65 wings · All day.

See all specials · Get lunch specials e-mail