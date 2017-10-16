Woman reports strong-arm robbery in south Lawrence

A man reportedly snatched a backpack from a woman walking in Lawrence this weekend, then fought with her before fleeing.

The incident was reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday near 25th Street and Cedarwood Avenue, Officer Drew Fennelly of the Lawrence Police Department said in an email.

The 46-year-old female victim told police she was walking in the 2400 block of Cedarwood when a man grabbed her backpack and took off running, Fennelly said. He said the woman chased the suspect, which led to a physical altercation.

The woman received minor injuries but declined medical treatment, Fennelly said.

The suspect got away.

According to police, the suspect was described as either hispanic or black, about 6-foot-2 with a slender build and “curly, unkempt hair.” He was wearing a dark-colored zippered jacket, a white T-shirt or tank top and black pants.

