Rape charge filed against Eudora man

A Eudora man has been charged with rape following an incident that allegedly occurred Friday.

Phelan M. Ritz Navarre, 21, appeared in Douglas County District Court Monday via video from the jail.

He is charged with one count of rape, a felony. According to the charges, the alleged crime occurred Friday.

Judge James George appointed attorney Angela Keck to represent Ritz Navarre, set his bond at $50,000 and scheduled his next hearing for Oct. 17.

In the same case, Ritz Navarre also is charged with one count of domestic battery, misdemeanor.

The charges stem from a Eudora Police Department incident, according to the charging document. The Journal-World was unable to reach Eudora police late Monday.

The newspaper requested Ritz Navarre’s mugshot from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately receive a response as to whether it would be released.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.