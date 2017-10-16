Lawrence police officer hurt in altercation; suspect later discovered to have butcher knife in waistband

A police officer went to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during an altercation with a suspect this weekend, according to the Lawrence Police Department. After the man was taken into custody officers found a butcher knife in his waistband, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance about 9:15 p.m. Saturday at a North Lawrence motel, where they confronted a possible suspect outside a room, Officer Drew Fennelly said, in a media email. After “some discussion,” the man tried to flee, an officer grabbed him, and the man began to fight with the officer, Fennelly said.

“The suspect continued to resist and physically fight the officer until backup arrived over a minute later,” Fennelly said. “Despite another officer assisting to get the suspect into custody, he continued to fight and was reaching for an item in his waistband during the fight.”

After officers placed the man in custody, they discovered that the item in his waistband was an 8-inch butcher knife, Fennelly said.

The first officer sustained minor injuries, plus a ripped uniform shirt, during the altercation and was treated and released from the hospital that night, Fennelly said.

The suspect, a 44-year-old Lenexa man, was arrested at the Jayhawk Motel, 1004 N. Third St., on suspicion of domestic battery, aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, criminal use of weapon by a felon and multiple other crimes, according to a jail log entry corresponding with the incident.

