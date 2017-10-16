Health department holding flu shot clinics around Douglas County

The Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department is offering three community flu vaccination clinics around the area.
The first will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Eudora City Hall, 4 E. Seventh St., in Eudora, according to a Monday news release from the department.
The second and third will be 3:30-5:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Lawrence Public Library, 707 Vermont St., and 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, at the Baldwin City Public Library, 800 Seventh St. in Baldwin City.
The shots are $28 for children ages 6-35 months; $35 for those age 3 and older; and $62 for the high-dose vaccine for seniors 65 and older. The health department asks that people bring health insurance information or cash, credit card or check.
For more information, visit ldchealth.org/flu.
