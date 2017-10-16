Eudora man charged with sex crimes against 5-year-old

A Douglas County man has been charged with multiple sex crimes against a 5-year-old child.

Philip J. Foster, 18, of Eudora is charged in Douglas County District Court with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, all felonies. According to the charges, the alleged crimes occurred between November 2016 and July of this year and involved the same victim, who was 5 years old during that time.

Foster was charged Oct. 3 and arrested Friday, according to court records. He made his first appearance in court, via video from the jail, on Monday afternoon.

Prosecutors requested a $200,000 bond, but Judge James George left it at $50,000, the amount set with Foster’s arrest warrant.

The judge appointed attorney Michael Clarke to represent Foster and set his next court hearing for Oct. 26.

The charges stem from a Eudora Police Department case, according to the charging document. The Journal-World was unable to reach Eudora police late Monday.

The newspaper requested Foster’s mugshot from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office but did not immediately receive a response as to whether it would be released.

