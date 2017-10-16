Baldwin City man suffers burns after pouring gas on brush fire

A Baldwin City man was flown by helicopter to the University of Kansas Medical Center after sustaining burns Monday while doing yard work.

Baldwin City Fire Chief Terry Baker said the man was burned just before 2 p.m. when the gas he poured on a brush fire exploded at 810 Ninth Street in Baldwin City. The injured man then walked across the street to the Baldwin Medical Clinic, 810 High St.

Baldwin City Police Chief Greg Neis, whose officers first responded to the incident, said he did not yet have the report of the incident and could not identify the burned man. Neither Neis nor Baker knew the extent of the man’s injuries.

