School superintendent, Maple Leaf Festival vendor finds stress relief in crafting iron yard art

Clemo Haddox, a school superintendent from South Coffeyville, Okla., will bring the results of his calming therapy to the Maple Leaf Festival.

“This is my relaxation,” he said. “I can go out to the shop and weld and get away from all the financing problems and the other worries.”

What Haddox and his son, a welding school graduate, craft are various kinds of fencing and yard art made the bundles of 20-foot wrought iron sticks.

“We cut it and bend it and do what we need to do,” he said. “That’s what we use, iron and rocks.”

Experienced festival visitors will know Haddox’s location, which hasn’t changed for 16 years.

Haddox and his wife, Lisbeth, will again set up Juntiques on the corner of Eighth and Indiana streets, the southernmost vendor of the six-block string of festival booths along Eighth Street.

The site is popular because of the display of delicately balanced yard-art pieces of birds or other animals, which use rocks as counterweights.

Haddox promised old customers new surprises at this year’s festival.

“We’re always looking for different things,” he said. “I always try to add one or two things a year to add a little variety. If we see something we like, we’ll copy it. We dream up a lot of the stuff ourselves.”

He won’t see much to copy at the Maple Leaf Festival, because there aren’t any other vendors offering anything quite like Juntiques. Even if there are, Haddox said he’s too busy to check out what other vendors are selling.

His parents, Benny and Donna Haddox, started the business in 1998. His father was a retired teacher who was good with his hands and looking for added income. The Maple Leaf Festival was one of about 40 festivals they attended annually.

Haddox said he took over the business seven years ago when his parents decided to retire a second time. He trimmed their festival circuit down to the best shows, traveling as far north as North Dakota.

“The Maple Leaf is one of the better shows we do every year,” he said. “It’s the best show we do in Kansas — that and (the Hillsboro Arts & Crafts Fair). They are very comparable.”

It’s pretty labor-intensive moving the iron around to different shows, Haddox said. It takes two and half to three hours to load the trailer before heading out to shows and an equal amount of time to set up at a festival, he said.

It’s a routine he’ll soon put away for the season.

“We have one more show after Maple Leaf,” he said. “We have a show in Oklahoma the last weekend in October. I miss them. I’m looking for some shows in the winter, but it’s hard to find a good show in the winter.”

