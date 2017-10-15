Today's news

Midland Railway to entertain Maple Leaf Festival visitors with a stickup

By Staff Report

October 15, 2017

Midland Railway will treat riders of the historic excursion railroad with a stickup throughout Maple Leaf Festival weekend.

Midland is offering trips to “Nowhere,” or grounds the nonprofit historical railroad owns south of Baldwin City. There, the Wild Women of the Frontier, an all-female troupe of toting, horse-riding Western re-enactors, will stop the train and relieve passengers of coins and valuables handed out at the beginning of the trip.

Trains will leave from Baldwin City’s historic Santa Fe Depot, 1515 High St., hourly from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are $10. Advance tickets can be purchased online at midlandrailway.com.

