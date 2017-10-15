Maple Leaf Quilt Guild show to return to elementary school

The Maple Leaf Quilt Guild’s annual quilt show will return this year to Baldwin City on Maple Leaf Festival weekend, and organizers once again invite area quilters to submit their handiwork for display.

The quilt show will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Baldwin Elementary School Intermediate Center, 100 Bullpup Drive.

Sharon Vesecky, owner of Quilters’ Paradise, said the quilt guild issues a call for quilts each year for the show, but that the quilts don’t come in until the Thursday before the show. She therefore doesn’t know how many quilts will be on display, but she said there are usually about 100 to view, she said.

The show’s theme is “Family Ties,” said Cathy Miles, Maple Leaf Quilt Guild president.

“We’re hoping for quilts that have a family connection,” she said.

Quilts for display can be left at Quilters’ Paradise, 713 Eighth St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19. They may be picked up when the show ends Sunday or on Monday afternoon at Quilters’ Paradise.

