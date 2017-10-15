City opens brush site today to accept storm debris

The city of Lawrence's brush site at 1420 E. 11th Street is open until 3 p.m. today for residents to drop off woody debris from yesterday's storm that came through Lawrence.

The site — which is two blocks east of 11th and Haskell — is open to Lawrence residents. There is no charge today for people to drop off debris.

In addition, the city's Solid Waste crews will be pick up tree branches and other storm debris as part of their regular trash collections this week. Bundles of limbs or branches should not be more than five feet in length, more than 18-inches in diameter, or weigh more than 65 pounds.

City crews are working to remove limbs and other debris from city streets and rights-of-way. Residents can report debris in the street or rights-of-ways by calling 832-7979. City crews will not remove debris from private property.

