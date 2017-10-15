Today's news

Black Jack Battlefield tours offered on Maple Leaf Festival weekend

By Staff Report

October 15, 2017

Tours of Black Jack Battlefield will be available the weekend of Baldwin City's Maple Leaf Festival. The site is just south of U.S. Highway 56 on East 2000 Road, about three miles east of Baldwin City. The battle between the militias of abolitionist John Brown and pro-slavery leader Henry Pate is considered the first armed conflict of the Civil War.

Tours will also be available of Black Jack cabin, a recreation of a homestead from the state’s territorial days located in a U.S. 56 rest area just east of the battlefield. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

