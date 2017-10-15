Black Jack Battlefield tours offered on Maple Leaf Festival weekend

Tours of Black Jack Battlefield will be available the weekend of Baldwin City's Maple Leaf Festival. The site is just south of U.S. Highway 56 on East 2000 Road, about three miles east of Baldwin City. The battle between the militias of abolitionist John Brown and pro-slavery leader Henry Pate is considered the first armed conflict of the Civil War.

Tours will also be available of Black Jack cabin, a recreation of a homestead from the state’s territorial days located in a U.S. 56 rest area just east of the battlefield. It will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.