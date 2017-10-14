Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Oct. 17 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 10/10/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions.

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Approve appointments as recommended by the Mayor.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinances as they relate to standardizing and streamlining advisory boards and committees.

a) Ordinance No. 9411, repealing the Lawrence Advisory Board on University Student Issues

b) Ordinance No. 9412, repealing the Downtown Parking Advisory Board.

c) Ordinance No. 9413, repealing the ECO2 Commission.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7227, authorizing the offering for sale of water and sewage system improvement and refunding revenue bonds, Series 2017-A.

• Approve a request to rezone (Z-17-00386) approximately 3.44 acres from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential-Office) District to RMO (Multi-Dwelling Residential-Office) District, located at 3705 Clinton Parkway. Submitted by Allen Belot Architect, for Kansas District of Wesleyan Church Inc, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9414, rezoning (Z-17-00386) approximately 3.44 acres from RSO (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to RMO (Multi-Dwelling Residential) District, located at 3705 Clinton Parkway. (PC Item 2A; approved 7-0-1 on 9/27/17)

• Approve a Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00383) for Active Recreation at 3705 Clinton Parkway. Submitted by Allen Belot Architect, for Kansas District of Wesleyan Church Inc, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9415, for Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00383) for Active Recreation at 3705 Clinton Parkway. (PC Item 2B; approved 7-0-1 on 9/27/17)

• Approve a Text Amendment (TA-17-00495) to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, to permit nonresidential uses and vertical mixed-use structures in the Tertiary Zone of the MU (Mixed Use) District. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9416, for Text Amendment (TA-17-00495) to the City of Lawrence Land Development Code, to permit nonresidential uses and vertical mixed-use structures in the Tertiary Zone of the MU (Mixed Use) District. (PC Item 1A; approved 7-0 on 9/27/17)

• Approve a request to rezone (Z-17-00322) approximately .6 acres from RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to MU (Mixed Use) District, located at 401 Elm Street. Submitted by Margretta O. Farrar-de Vries, property owner of record. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9417, rezoning (Z-17-00322) approximately .6 acres from RS5 (Single-Dwelling Residential) District to MU (Mixed Use) District, located at 401 Elm Street. (PC Item 1B; approved 7-0 on 9/27/17)

• Approve a Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00496) for Manufacturing and Production, Limited, and Retail, General and Non-Ground Floor Dwelling uses at 401 Elm Street. Adopt on first reading, Ordinance No. 9418, for Special Use Permit (SUP-17-00496) for Manufacturing and Production, Limited, and Retail, General and Non-Ground Floor Dwelling uses at 401 Elm Street. Submitted by Margretta O. Farrar-de Vries, property owner of record. (PC Item 1C; approved 7-0 on 9/27/17)

• Authorize staff to submit the 2018 Assessment of Fair Housing to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development by November 1, 2017.

• Authorize the acceptance of Transportation Alternative awarded funds for the 19th and Iowa pedestrian/bicycle underpass, in the amount of $1.6 million (with a $200,000 City of Lawrence local match and a $200,000 University of Kansas Local match) and the Safe Routes to School project, in the amount of $400,000 (with a $100,000 local match).

• Receive update on the 2017 goals and actions steps for the Affordable Housing Advisory Board.

• Authorize the City Manager to enter into an agreement with BBC Research & Consulting, Inc. for completion of a comprehensive housing market study in an amount not to exceed $78,650.

• Receive the 2015 and 2016 annual reports from the Sales Tax Audit Committee.

• Approve a request for a mural for the wall on the south side of Ernst and Sons, 826 Massachusetts Street, in the 800-block alley on the east side of Massachusetts Street.

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Receive presentation from Robert Bieniecki, Criminal Justice Coordinator with the Douglas County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

