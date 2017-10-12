Three suspects in Motel 6 homicide to have joint preliminary hearing

A joint preliminary hearing is planned for three men charged with murder and other crimes in last month’s shooting at a North Lawrence motel.

The most recently arrested suspect had a hearing Wednesday in Douglas County District Court, where Judge Sally Pokorny set his preliminary hearing for the same date and time as the others: 9 a.m. Nov. 21.

The co-defendants — in the order they were arrested — are Tyrone J. Carvin, 19, of Kansas City, Kan.; Shawn K. Smith, 18, of Kansas City, Mo.; and Ramone Singleton, 22, of Kansas City, Kan.

The shooting was reported about 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 in a guest room at Motel 6, 1130 N. Third St. Killed was 23-year-old Cameron Hooks, of Lenexa. Two other people were shot in the incident but survived.

Carvin, Smith and Singleton are each charged with one count of first-degree murder for killing Hooks during the commission or attempted commission of armed robbery, a “dangerous felony”; two counts of aggravated battery for causing great bodily harm to two other victims; and one count of aggravated assault against a fourth victim, according to the charges.

All three defendants are jailed on $1 million bond.

At the preliminary hearing, the judge is expected to hear evidence in the case and determine whether probable cause exists for the defendants to proceed to trial on the charges.

In cases with multiple defendants, it’s not unusual to have one preliminary hearing for them all, said Jill Spurling, trial assistant for the DA’s office, in an email.

That’s done for “judicial efficiency,” she said, adding that any victims, witnesses or experts would only need to testify at the one hearing.

Even as court cases against Carvin, Smith and Singleton move forward, Lawrence police continue to investigate the violent incident.

Sgt. Amy Rhoads said Thursday that the department’s investigation is ongoing. Rhoads and the DA’s office did not answer whether there are more suspects in the case.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Lawrence police at 832-7509 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers of Lawrence and Douglas County at 843-TIPS (8477).

