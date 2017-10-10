Archive for Tuesday, October 10, 2017

Topeka man enters GOP race for Kansas 2nd Congressional

By Associated Press

October 10, 2017

Topeka — A 25-year-old Topeka man with little political experience is joining a crowded field of candidates seeking the nomination for Kansas' 2nd Congressional District.

Matt Bevens announced his candidacy Tuesday, saying he was a political outsider who would serve only six years if elected. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Bevens emphasized simplifying taxes, investing in infrastructure and education and preserving liberties. He also criticized tax cuts championed by Gov. Sam Brownback and other Kansas conservatives.

Bevens' only political experience is an unsuccessful bid for the Topeka City Council. He is an energy trader for Westar Energy.

Bevens joins Republicans Vernon Fields, Steve Fitzgerald, Antonio Soave and Caryn Tyson in the race. Democrats Paul Davis and Kelly Standley also are running to replace Rep. Lynn Jenkins, who is not seeking re-election.

