Oktoberfest event to return to downtown Lawrence this weekend

The third annual Oktoberfest Lawrence will take place downtown on Saturday.

The family-friendly event will offer local German-inspired food, drink and music, according to a news release. The event will take place from 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Lawrence Public Library’s outdoor plaza, 707 Vermont St.

The Chamber of Lawrence and Downtown Lawrence Inc. organize the event. It is presented by Crown Volkswagen.

Fifteen seasonal craft and German beers will be offered as well as wine and nonalcoholic beverages. The Burger Stand, Fine Thyme Foods, Mr. Bacon BBQ, Torched Goodness and Juice Stop will offer German-inspired food.

Entertainment will be provided by German dance group SV Blautaler, the brass band The Happy Wanderers, and the wind orchestra Festhaus Musikanten.

Tickets can be ordered online at downtownlawrence.com. Tickets are $10 and children 12 and under are free. Tickets can be picked up at the following locations:

• Downtown Lawrence Inc., 833 1/2 Massachusetts St.

• The Granada Theater, 1020 Massachusetts St.



• Phoenix Gallery, 825 Massachusetts St. (cash or check only)

• Weaver’s, third floor, 901 Massachusetts St. (cash or check only).

