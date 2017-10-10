Lawrence running store to host 5K, 10K for breast cancer awareness

Gary Gribble’s Running Sports Lawrence will host a Breast Cancer Awareness 5K and 10K, beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event was created to raise funds for the Catch a Break Foundation, a program designed to help support cancer patients and survivors with financial obligations after they’ve returned home from treatment, according to the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Endowment Association’s website.

The races will start at the baseball field behind Lawrence Memorial Hospital, near Second and Maine streets.

For more information, visit Garry Gribble’s Running Sports Lawrence Facebook event page. Registration is available online at imathlete.com.

