Bob Dole returns home after 3-week hospital stay

Former Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has returned home after being hospitalized for three weeks with low blood pressure.

Dole spokeswoman Marion Watkins said in an email Tuesday that the 94-year-old former Kansas senator was discharged Thursday from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center outside Washington, D.C. He was hospitalized Sept. 13.

Dole tweeted last week that he's "happy to be home." He lives in the D.C. area.

The tweet continues, "Cheers to all the well-wishers, care givers and staff at Walter Reed," and bears a photo of him holding up a drink.

Dole served in Congress for 35 years. He left the Senate in 1996 for his campaign against President Bill Clinton. Congress recently voted to award him a Congressional Gold Medal.

