Man killed in weekend car accident was 21-year-old from Eudora

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has identified a 21-year-old Eudora man as the person killed in a late Saturday night or early Sunday morning accident south of Eudora.

According to a news release from Sgt. Kristen Channel, 21-year-old Eli Leahew, of Eudora, was killed in the accident in the 1100 block of County Route 1061.The accident was discovered at dawn Sunday, and the sheriff’s office does not know when exactly the accident occurred.

Sheriff's deputies determined Leahew was northbound on CR 1061 when he lost control of a Pontiac Grand Am, struck a creek embankment and rolled the vehicle. Leahew was the only occupant in the vehicle. He was wearing a seat belt, according to the sheriff's office.

