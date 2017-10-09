Lawrence school board to consider joining in tax rebates for downtown condo project

The Lawrence school board will consider Monday joining the city in extending tax breaks for a proposed downtown five-story, mixed-used condominium project.

Before the board will be a request from Vermont LLC that the school district join in a Neighborhood Revitalization Area designation for the project. The designation would make available a 10-year, 75 percent rebate on the property taxes paid on the development. The Lawrence City Commission voted to approve the city’s participation in the NRA at its Oct. 3 meeting.

The plans of the developer, former City Commissioner Bob Schumm, call for a five-story building with retail space, offices and 12 condos to be built on two vacant lots in the 800 block of Vermont Street. The building would have an underground parking garage, and a one-bedroom condo would be permanently designated as affordable housing.

In a memo to the school board, interim Superintendent Anna Stubblefield wrote that the board can participate in the rebate at the 10-year, 75 percent rate, or at a lower level. She noted that the district typically participated at the same level as the city and that NRA rebates have had little impact on district revenue.

The Douglas County Commission will consider Vermont LLC’s tax rebate request at its meeting Wednesday.

The school board will also consider two contracts associated with the $87 million bond issue voters approved in May. The bond will provide funds for improvements to Free State and Lawrence high schools and the Lawrence College and Career Center.

The board will be asked to approve a $241,000 contract with the architectural firm Gould Evans to coordinate furniture design and the procurement of furnishings for the two high schools.

Board members will also consider contracting a firm to review designs and monitor construction so the projects conform to the district’s energy performance and healthy schools goals. Staff recommends the contract be awarded to the Arkansas-based firm Entegrity for $125,000. The district also received a proposal for the services from Farris Engineering for $215,000.

In other business, the board will:

• Consider renewal of a contract, not to exceed $80,000, with Supplemental Health Care to provide clinical speech, language and occupational therapy for those students with individualized education plans.

• Consider a $15,020 stipend to be divided equally among the four Generation Y Clubs student technology teams at the district’s four middle schools.



• Vote whether to adopt school board goals for the 2017-2018 school year discussed at the July 24 and Sept. 11 meetings.

• Hear a report from the LGBTQ+ Advisory Group with recommendations that impact the district's students who identify as LGBTQ.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at district offices, 110 McDonald Drive.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.