Costumes encouraged at this year’s Rock the Block-Kick Cancer event

Kicking cancer is a perfect reason for a communitywide happy dance, and this year’s Rock the Block–Kick Cancer Block Party is exactly that.

Come party like a rock star (costumes encouraged!), celebrate cancer survivors and encourage our friends and neighbors who still are in the fight. A special rock star ceremony will honor all cancer patients past and present, including event co-chair, Lawrence Memorial Hospital oncology patient and breast cancer survivor Megan Hill. Hill’s co-chair is her own oncologist, Dr. Sherri Soule.

Rock the Block–Kick Cancer, which is planned for 7-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at Dale Willey Automotive, will raise funds to ensure that our community hospital stays on the leading edge of oncology care, purchasing new towers to monitor vital signs of LMH oncology patients in each treatment and exam room. All proceeds stay local to benefit cancer patients in our community.

Julie McElhaney Tuley, clinical coordinator of LMH Oncology, says the staff is looking forward to having the vital sign monitors in patients’ rooms.

“The new monitors will allow for more efficiency in taking care of our patients,” Tuley says.

Additional funds raised will underwrite mammograms at the LMH Breast Center for patients who meet income requirements. Vouchers for free mammograms are available through the LMH Breast Center and “offer an enormous opportunity to reach more people with complimentary screenings,” says Dave Watson, who administers the program for LMH. To request a voucher, contact Watson at David.Watson@lmh.org or 785-505-5782.

Ticket price includes food, drinks and live music. Single tickets are $45; tables for eight are $500. Outrageously themed gift baskets also will be sold through a ticketed drawing.

More health coverage See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the See more coverage of health-related issues, health care, fitness, and how to live a healthy and active life on the LJWorld Health homepage.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.