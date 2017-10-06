Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Oct. 10 work session

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 10/03/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9400, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of Mississippi Street for the University Place Neighborhood Association Block Party event.

b) Ordinance No. 9401, posting a yield sign on 19th Terrace at Maine Street.

c) Ordinance No. 9402, removing stop signs at the intersection of 17th and Illinois Streets, 17th and Indiana Streets, and 18th and Illinois Street, by rescinding Ordinance No. 5797 and No. 5752.

• Authorize the City Manager to execute an Extension of Lease Agreement with the Shelter, Inc. for 342 Missouri Street.

• Authorize the City Manager to submit a letter of support for a grant application for interpretive historic signage for the Grover Barn facility, located at 2819 Stonebarn Terrace, a site of the of the underground railroad, as requested by the Watkins Museum of History.

Public comment

Work session agenda

• Receive presentation on Solid Waste Division commercial recycling program.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.