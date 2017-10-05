Street concert near location of downtown Lawrence shooting moved indoors

An outdoor concert that was scheduled to take place Friday in downtown Lawrence has been moved indoors.

“Live on Mass” was scheduled to take place in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street, which is the location of a shooting Sunday that killed three people and injured two others. More than 20 shots were reportedly fired.

City Manager Tom Markus said the city asked the concert’s organizer about moving the concert indoors.

“I think there was sensitivity to what happened over the weekend,” Markus said. “And knowing that (Granada Theater owner) Mike Logan is pretty responsible and community-minded, we talked to him and he decided to move it back in.”

The Granada Theater, KU Athletics and the KU Alumni Association organize the “Live on Mass” concert series, which close the block to traffic for the events. The City Commission had been scheduled to adopt an ordinance to allow for the sale of alcohol on the block during the concert, but the finalization of the ordinance was removed from the agenda Tuesday.

Logan said in an email to the Journal-World that after the city initiated the discussion, the Granada agreed “it was best on all accounts.” He said adverse weather would have moved the show inside if it were produced as originally scheduled.

The concert, which will feature William Clark Green, will now be held inside the Granada, 1020 Massachusetts St. The KU Homecoming Kickoff pep rally scheduled for 7:45 p.m. has been canceled, according to an announcement from the Granada.

Logan said the concert will continue to be free and open to all ages.

“I would love to see the community come out and support these businesses in the 1000 & 1100 blocks of Mass St on Friday night,” Logan wrote.

