Lawrence church schedules vigil this evening for victims of gun violence

Plymouth Congregational Church will hold a vigil Thursday evening for the victims of gun violence in downtown Lawrence and in Las Vegas.

Plymouth Senior Pastor Peter Luckey describes the event as a one-hour "service of prayer, grieving, mourning and peace." The service, scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the sanctuary of the church, 925 Vermont St., is open to the public.

Five people were shot — three fatally — early Sunday morning in downtown Lawrence. In Las Vegas on Sunday, a gunman opened fire on a crowd attending a concert, killing 58 and injuring more than 525 people.

