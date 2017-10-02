Roadwork for Oct. 2, 2017

• The right westbound lane of 23rd Street from Ousdahl Road to Alabama Street will be closed for waterline construction. The project is expected to be completed this month.

• North 1500, East 1625 and North 1550 roads will be closed for a culvert replacement project. North 1500 Road will be closed from the BNSF railroad tracks to approximately 300 feet east of the East 1625 Road intersection. A detour to Haskell Avenue, 23rd Street/Kansas Highway 10 and Route 1057 will be established. The project is expected to last until late November.

• A mill and overlay project on Haskell Avenue from 15th Street to 23rd Street continues. The southbound lane of Haskell Avenue will be closed on Tuesday with the northbound lane open to traffic. The traffic lane closure is expected to switch to the northbound lane on Wednesday, Oct. 11, and the southbound lane will reopen to traffic. Full closure of Haskell Avenue from 19th Street and 23rd Street for final surface overlay work is expected to start Oct. 19.

• A roundabout construction project at the intersection of Harvard Road and Wakarusa Drive continues. The northbound lanes of Wakarusa Drive will be closed. A detour will direct traffic to the southbound Wakarusa Drive lanes, with one lane each for north and southbound vehicles. This is the first of two phases, with the project expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

