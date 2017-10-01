Lawrence City Commission agenda set for Oct. 3 meeting

Consent agenda

• Approve City Commission meeting minutes from 09/19/17.

• Receive minutes from various boards and commissions

• Approve all claims. The list of claims will be posted by the Finance Department on Monday prior to the meeting. If Monday is a holiday, the claims will be posted as soon as possible the next business day.

• Approve licenses as recommended by the City Clerk’s Office.

• Adopt on first reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9400, allowing the sale, possession, and consumption of alcohol in the public right-of-way on Sunday, October 15, 2017 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on the 1700 block of Mississippi Street for the University Place Neighborhood Association Block Party event. Staff Memo & Attachments

b) Ordinance No. 9401, posting a yield sign on 19th Terrace at Maine Street. Staff Memo & Attachments

c) Ordinance No. 9402, removing stop signs at the intersection of 17th and Illinois Streets, 17th and Indiana Streets, and 18th and Illinois Street, by rescinding Ordinance No. 5797 and No. 5752. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Adopt on second and final reading, the following ordinances:

a) Ordinance No. 9393, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, October 6, 2017 in the 1000 block of Massachusetts Street for the Live on Mass Presents Event.

b) Ordinance No. 9398, allowing the sale, possession and consumption of alcohol on the public right-of-way on Friday, October 27, 2017, from 3:00 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. in the 100 block of East 7th Street, for the Halloween Block Party event.

c) Ordinance No. 9399, granting to Midcontinent Communications, a South Dakota general partnership, d/b/a Midco, a nonexclusive telecommunications franchise.

• Adopt Resolution No. 7225, declaring it necessary to improve the water and sewage system of the City of Lawrence, Kansas; to authorize the issuance of water and sewage system revenue bonds for the purpose of paying the costs thereof and related bond reserves and financing costs; and providing for the giving of notice of said intention. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Accept the dedication and vacation of easements associated with Minor Subdivision, MS-17-00390, for Sunset Hill Estate, located at 2515 W. 6th Street. Submitted by Paul Werner Architects, for D & D Properties of Lawrence, Inc, property owner of record. Staff Memo & Attachments

• Concur with the following recommendations of the Transportation Commission:

a) Deny request for Disabled Parking at 1909 Edgelea Road.

b) Approve request for Traffic Calming on Rockledge Road, from 6th Street to 9th Street.

c) Approve request for a Crosswalk and Pedestrian Island on Louisiana Street, South of 29th Terrace.

• Authorize the Mayor to execute Supplemental Agreement No. 6 with the Kansas Department of Transportation for reimbursement of state funds for the Dillon’s Driveway 23rd Street Access Management project, Project No. PW1627, and authorize the City Manager to execute a Development Agreement with Dillon Companies, Inc.

• Approve moving the start time of the November 7, 2017 City Commission Meeting to 5:00 p.m.

• Approve the 2018 City Commission Meeting calendar. Staff Memo & Attachments

Public comment

Regular agenda

• Receive recommendations from the Public Incentives Review Committee and continue the public hearing from September 19, 2017, regarding a Neighborhood Revitalization Area at 800-815 Vermont Street for the Vermont Place Project. Consider adopting on first reading, Ordinance No. 9303, establishing the Neighborhood Revitalization Area and approving the Neighborhood Revitalization Area Plan, and adopt Resolution No. 7173, authorizing Industrial Revenue Bond financing to access a sales tax exemption on project construction materials.

• Consider authorizing the Mayor to execute a settlement agreement with Riverfront, L.L.C. related to rent and parking maintenance payments under the Amended and Restated Ground Lease, as amended, for real property commonly known as 1 Riverfront Plaza.

The City Commission will convene at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at City Hall, 6 E. Sixth St.

