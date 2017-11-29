Lawrence house damage by early morning fire

Lawrence Firefighters are investigating after a house in the 1200 block of Lawrence Avenue caught fire early Wednesday.

According to radio traffic, a 911 caller reported the house was "fully engulfed" shortly before 2:30 a.m.

Arriving fire crews reported flames in the basement, second floor, attic, and on the exterior of the house.

Firefighters worked for about 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.

No injuries have been reported. The homeowner told firefighters that a black cat was somewhere inside the house.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and a damage estimate was not immediately available.

