Children’s Holiday Shop returning to New York Elementary; volunteer ‘elves’ needed

Area kids are invited to share the gift of giving this weekend at the Lawrence Children’s Holiday Shop, once again organized by the Lawrence Youth Network.

The 24th annual event, slated for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, will transform the New York Elementary School gymnasium into a festive, pint-sized shopping mall where customers (kids ages 3 to 12) are helped along by volunteer “elves” in picking out pre-wrapped presents for loved ones.

Jamie Prescott, a youth pastor at Connect Church, led efforts to save the longtime tradition after the original host, the Lawrence Arts Center, in an effort to refocus resources on arts education programming, did away with the Holiday Shop in 2011. While the event primarily supports low-income children, Prescott wants to get the word out that all kids are welcome at the Holiday Shop.

“It’s teaching them early that this is exciting, to give and go through that whole process,” Prescott says of shopping for friends and family. “It’s wrapped and they get to put a gift tag on it, and when they walk out with those bags in their hands to give to Mom and Dad, it’s ready to go under the tree.”

Each year, Prescott and his Lawrence Youth Network supply enough $10 gift vouchers for every child at Woodlawn, Kennedy and New York elementary schools. These schools were picked because of their high populations of low-income students.

Prescott expects to host between 500 and 600 kids at this weekend’s event, where gifts are priced between $1 and $5. He says the Holiday Shop fosters a sense of independence in its little “customers,” as well as providing a safe, one-stop-shop environment where parents can relax with coffee and treats in the cafeteria as kids shop.

Local businesses and churches belonging to the Lawrence Youth Network (the group comprises Prescott and fellow youth pastors) donate toward the event, Prescott says, but “by and large” it’s the sale proceeds from the Holiday Shop that help offset the cost of providing quality gifts.



Presents up for grabs include everything from small tools and picture frames to University of Kansas gear donated from Rally House and out-of-season items from the Lawrence Memorial Hospital Gift Shop.

“I think it’s a lost opportunity to teach kids the joy of giving,” Prescott says. “I feel like we’ve become really selfish at times, and we want to help offset that with kids, especially coming from the Lawrence Youth Network.”

The event, he says, also offers a worthwhile opportunity for older kids and community members to give back. Prescott says he’s still looking for volunteers, or “elves,” to help with the Holiday Shop.

“We want to take away this idea that it’s ‘all about me,’” Prescott says. “Yes, we’re important as individuals, but again, we’ve got to remember how important it is to serve those around us. And I believe an attitude like that is contagious.”

The Children’s Holiday Shop will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the gymnasium at New York Elementary School, 936 New York St. No registration is required beforehand.

For more information on this year’s event, including volunteer opportunities, visit the “Children’s Holiday Shop 2017” Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.