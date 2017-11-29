Today's news

Cargill to build $90 million biodiesel plant in Wichita

By Associated Press

November 29, 2017

Wichita — Cargill says it will begin construction next month on a $90 million biodiesel plant in Wichita.

The company said Wednesday in a news release that the 42,000-square-foot plant will employ 35 full-time workers. It is expected to begin operating in January 2019.

Cargill official Pat Woerner said the new plant will allow Wichita to be a competitive supplier of biofuels.

The Wichita Eagle reports the plant is separate from the construction of Cargill Protein’s new $60 million headquarters in Wichita.

The Minneapolis-based company said the plant will replace an oil refinery. Work from the refinery will be transferred to other Cargill facilities.

