200 vendors expected to take part in annual Holiday Extravaganza

Six-year-old Alex Staszkiewicz, left, checks out some of the items available at a Holiday Extravaganza vendor booth Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, at Rock Chalk Park Sports Pavilion. With the boy, from left, are his mother Jessica Staszkiewicz, grandmother Janice Britt, and 5-year-old sister Abby Staszkiewicz, all of Lawrence.

Photo by Elvyn Jones. Enlarge photo.

By Staff Report

November 29, 2017

The city's annual Holiday Extravaganza will take place Saturday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence.

The event will feature more than 200 vendors and will include products and artwork made by local and regional artists, as well as commercially made products, the city said in a news release. Items for sale will include pottery, photography, holiday decorations, desserts and jewelry.

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department hosts the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane. The event is free and open to the public.

