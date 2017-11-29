200 vendors expected to take part in annual Holiday Extravaganza

The city's annual Holiday Extravaganza will take place Saturday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence.

The event will feature more than 200 vendors and will include products and artwork made by local and regional artists, as well as commercially made products, the city said in a news release. Items for sale will include pottery, photography, holiday decorations, desserts and jewelry.

The Lawrence Parks and Recreation Department hosts the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Sports Pavilion Lawrence, 100 Rock Chalk Lane. The event is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2017 The Lawrence Journal-World. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. We strive to uphold our values for every story published.