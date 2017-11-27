Donald Trump Jr. to campaign in Kansas for Kobach

— Donald Trump Jr. will be the keynote speaker at a fundraising event Tuesday for Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, who is a Republican candidate for governor.

Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, was a key figure in his father's presidential campaign in 2016. He has also been under scrutiny for his possible ties to Russian government officials who allegedly tried to influence the presidential election.

Kobach, who has served two terms as secretary of state, has built a national reputation for his crusade against illegal immigration. He also serves as vice chairman of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, a panel that was formed to look into allegations that both Kobach and Trump have made that millions of non-U.S. citizens voted in the 2016 election. So far, no proof of that allegation has been put forward.

The Tuesday event includes a reception beginning at 6 p.m., followed by a dinner at 7 p.m., at the Doubletree Hotel in Overland Park. Tickets are priced at between $200 and $2,000.

