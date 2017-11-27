Roadwork for Nov. 27, 2017

Today's news

Roadwork in Lawrence and Douglas County.

• A roundabout construction project at the intersection of Harvard Road and Wakarusa Drive continues. Wakarusa Drive from Harvard Road to Bob Billings Parkway will be closed overnight starting at 7 p.m. Monday. The northbound lanes of Wakarusa Drive will remain closed after Wakarusa Drive is reopened Tuesday. A detour will direct traffic to the southbound Wakarusa Drive lanes, with one lane each for north and southbound vehicles. The project is expected to be completed by Spring 2018.

